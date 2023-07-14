Back to School Spectacular set for Aug. 4 in Cleveland

The City of Cleveland, in partnership with the Health Center of Southeast Texas, will host its Annual Back to School Spectacular on August 4, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Cleveland Civic Center.

This event has become one of the biggest back to school events in the Cleveland community, serving more than 500 school-age children.

“You are invited you to be a vendor and participate in giving back to the community, by giving our future leaders a head start to a successful school year,” according to a statement from organizers.

This year school is set to start a little earlier and many families will be caught off guard, so the City of Cleveland is asking that local businesses and organizations come be a part of this community giveaway and set up a vendor booth and get to know the youth and their families.

Vendor forms are due by 4 p.m. on July 31.

Giveaway items to consider for this event are spiral notebooks, glue sticks, crayons, erasers, markers, map pencils, note cards, highlighters, folders, scissors, rulers, backpacks, supply storage boxes and packages of notebooks paper.

If you have any questions about the Back to School Spectacular, please contact the Cleveland Civic Center at 281-592-2395.

