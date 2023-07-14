Vera Wanese Bautsch, 78, passed away on Monday, July 10, 2023, at her home in Liberty, Texas. Wanese was born on January 22, 1945, to the late Robbie Jewel Traywick and Vera Irene Pettigrew.

Wanese was a protective mother and very family oriented. She loved to cook and have gatherings with her family. She enjoyed camping at the deer lease, fishing and hanging out at their lake house in Livingston. Wanese had a passion for crafts especially with her grandkids during the holidays. She loved all different types of birds but the red cardinals were her favorite. She was a devout Christian and longtime member of Heights Baptist Church.

Wanese was preceded in death by her parents Robbie Jewel Traywick and Vera Irene Pettigrew; her husband David George Bautsch Jr; her brothers Wallace Traywick, Winifred Traywick and David Traywick; her sister Wanda Lee.

Wanese leaves behind to cherish her memory her sons Kent Bautsch (Christine) of Daisetta and Steve Bautsch (Christi) of Devers. She also leaves her grandchildren: Brittany (Justin), Katlyn, Jacquelyn, Savannah, Alayna and Riley; her adopted grandchildren: Elizabeth, Alexis, Carlie and Alex; her great-grandchildren: Michael, Winry, Jace, Ethan, Addison and Adriel. Wanese will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A visitation for Wanese will be held Saturday, July 15, 2023, from 10-11am with Funeral Services to begin at 11 am at Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N Travis, Liberty, Texas. Interment to follow in Oakdale Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of Allison Funeral Service. Online condolences and memories can be made at http://www.allisonfuneralservice.com

