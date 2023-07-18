Channel your inner warrior at Liberty LumberjAXE

Axe-throwing has come to Liberty! Liberty LumberjAXE, located at 2200 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, in Liberty, is a new business that has axe-throwing fun for the whole family. With live music, great food and staff who make customers feel truly welcomed, Liberty LumberjAXE is a great addition to Liberty and surrounding areas.

Chad Finch, the owner of Liberty LumberjAXE and Liberty House, an event venue next door to Liberty LumberjAXE, said, “I thought it would be cool to be able to have a place that people could bring their families in and spend quality time, and if you’re out on a date or if it’s a group of friends that want to go out for some beers, we do that, too. So it kind of encompasses all of that. Hopefully we add a little bit of a spark to Liberty County and give people something to do – especially give young people something to do instead of get into trouble.”

With a great atmosphere and friendly staff, Liberty LumberjAXE offers a variety of fun. Whether you want to throw axes, get some grub, hang out at the bar and talk with friends or make new ones, listen to some live music, or go sit in the outdoor area and play free cornhole, it will be hard to not have a good time.

Finch said, “I think the best part is the vibe. We’ve really tried to interact with the crowd. We do not want to say ‘You’re on lane 3. Here’s your axe. Go throw.’ I told my wife, if we’re going to do it, we’re going to do it right. So I think we built a super, super cool place. But the energy of it is what I’m most proud of.”

“If there’s one thing that I think COVID taught us is that if you want to do something in life, you better hurry up to do it because there’s no guarantees about, you know, what happens and how the world responds to what happens. So I just thought it was time for a super cool place to hang out and to be honest work on something that I can do when I retire,” Finch said.

Originally from the Port Arthur area, Finch began his career in the restaurant business, and personally makes the boudain for Liberty LumberjAXE. He recommends customers try the boudain or beef quesadillas. Food prices ranges from $3.50 to $12, except for a sample platter that is $21 and can be shared with your group.

Liberty LumberjAXE is open on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m., with ax-throwing costing $20 per person per hour. Friday’s hours are the same, with the cost of ax-throwing at $27.50 per person per hour. The business is open on Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight, costing $27.50 per person per hour.

Liberty LumberjAXE and Liberty House, an event venue located next door, can be rented for private events. If you would like to rent either of these spaces for an event, Finch can be reached by calling 361-688-5214, or 361-688-5215. You can also email them at swampsmokebbq@gmail.com.

