Body found along SH 146 south of Dayton

A badly decomposing body of a man was found on Monday afternoon along SH 146 south of Dayton. The body, which was lying in the ditch next to the southbound lane of travel, was spotted by a passing motorist.

Liberty County Sheriff’s Office and Dayton Police Department personnel responded to the scene. Due to the advanced state of decomposition, it appears the body has been lying along the roadway for a couple of days.

According to Capt. David Meyers, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, it is believed that the man was riding a bicycle when he was struck by a passing vehicle. A debris field of approximately 40 yards long included parts of the vehicle believed to have struck him.

Investigators hope to use the debris collected from the scene to determine a make and model of the vehicle. They hope to use this information, along with surveillance video collected from local businesses and homeowners, to identify a suspect.

Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Larry Wilburn conducted an inquest at the scene and ordered an autopsy, Meyers said. Allison Funeral Home of Liberty transported the body from the scene.

Meyers said that investigators have a tentative identification of the deceased man. They found a driver’s license on the scene that they hope to match to either the deceased man or the driver who hit him.

If the autopsy is able to positively identify the man, his name will be released after the notification of his next of kin. If the autopsy cannot positively identify the man, investigators may have to rely on DNA testing.

Meyers asks that anyone with information about this case contact the sheriff’s office by calling 936-336-4500.

