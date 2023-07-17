New Cleveland Senior Citizens Center director welcomed

The Cleveland Senior Citizens Center recently hired a new director, Stephania Ward, who is striving to increase senior citizen participation in the meal program, to improve the menu to include more healthy items and to provide more services to the senior community in the Cleveland area.

Ward was appointed as director by the Cleveland Senior Citizens Organization board, headed by President Patricia Blaikie, on June 5. Blaikie said Ward has the knowledge that the senior citizens center needs to thrive and grow.

“She has been willing to truly get involved in the community and really loves the senior citizens,” Blaikie said. “I think she is doing great. She is not a person to try to do everything on her own. She keeps the board informed and is working well with us to achieve all of the things that need to be done. It’s been a good thing having her there. She is willing to get out and meet people, and to generate interest in the senior citizens center.”

Prior to joining the CSCC, Ward worked as a pantry director and community assistance navigator for the Trinity River Food Bank.

“That’s when I was first exposed to the issues and obstacles that our seniors face. That has helped me a lot with this job. I hadn’t been exposed to that before,” Ward said.

Prior to the food bank, she worked in Alabama for a women’s recovery program and another entity called Camp Victory Life, the latter of which she says performs disaster relief and recovery.

“I learned warehouse management skills, and office and business skills from those jobs. I’ve worn many hats and it’s all been useful,” she said.

The job in Cleveland actually provided Ward with the opportunity to return home. Prior to the jobs in Alabama, she was an assistant and house mom at Heaven’s Army Home of Amazing Grace, previously located in Cleveland but now located in Tarkington.

“I learned a lot about operating nonprofits and managing people from LaNora Purvis (founder of Heaven’s Army). She trained me and I am really thankful for the training I received from her. I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for her,” Ward said.

She also is a 2016 graduate of Heaven’s Army Home of Amazing Grace, a women’s discipleship program that helps women who have been victims of human trafficking and domestic violence, or struggled with substance abuse and addiction.

“In December, it will be eight years that I have been in recovery after 35 years of addiction and 30 years on the street. I am an example of what God can do to change a person’s life,” Ward said. “It wasn’t the program that changed my life so much as it was learning who Jesus was and developing a relationship with Him, which I learned about through the program.”

Ward said it is humbling to speak about her life once involving addiction and homelessness, but she is determined to share her story in the hopes that it might lead others to Christ.

“When I first started working in this environment, I had people tell me that I shouldn’t share my life story, but the Holy Spirit was in my ear saying, ‘Oh, so you want the glory now?'” she said with a chuckle. “I was like, ‘Oh, no, God. You deserve the credit for my life.’ I will share my story with everyone I can.”

She hopes that her passion for helping others will shine through as the new director. Since her arrival, she has made several significant changes to improve the services and facilities provided to the elderly residents. Including Ward, the Cleveland Senior Citizens Center has seven employees who work hard to provide hot and healthy meals, and fun activities, to senior citizens in the Cleveland area. Five days a week, somewhere between 40 to 75 senior citizens dine at the senior center, located at 220 Peach Ave., Cleveland. Another 110 meals are provided by the senior center through Meals on Wheels.

Without the services of the senior citizens center, many homebound residents would go without nutritious meals or struggle with depression and loneliness without human interaction.

“We have more senior citizens who want to sign up for Meals on Wheels, but we don’t have enough drivers to add more people to the list. Currently we have 10 people on our waiting list,” Ward said. “We would love it if someone would donate their time to help deliver these meals.”

For the congregant diners, food is only part of the draw. The seniors also enjoy activities such as bingo and quilting, or enjoying live music from the Holy Rollers Band on the fourth Friday of each month. The most popular meal day is Friday when the senior citizens center serves fried catfish meals.

“I have been working on changing up the menu and adding more salads and healthy options, but if I tried changing the fried fish on Friday, I think my seniors would revolt,” Ward said with a laugh.

Food for the meals is provided by the Houston Food Bank. Walmart in Cleveland also routinely donates produce and bakery items, and meats on certain occasion. Meals are free to the senior citizens but a $5 donation per meal is encouraged. Cash and credit or debit card are the acceptable ways of making these donations. The money that is donated goes to offset costs of operating the facility, Ward said.

Meals are served Monday through Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Meals at the senior center are intended for members of the organization or their guests. Anyone, not just senior citizens, can order one of their to-go meals for just $5. Menus are posted each week on the CSCO Facebook page.

The Cleveland Senior Citizens Center is hosting a fundraiser meal, dance and silent auction on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 2 to 6 p.m. The meal will be catered by the ladies of Heaven’s Army Home of Amazing Grace. The cost is $25 for couples and $20 per individuals. To donate items to the event, or to learn more about the senior citizens center, call 281-592-1174.

