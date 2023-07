The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 16, 2023:

Adams, Robert Edward – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Biddle, Juergen – Hold for Chambers County

Brock, Christopher David – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Luna, Mario – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon

Parrish, Lacey Ann – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Adams, Robert Edward Biddle, Juergen Brock, Christopher David Luna, Mario Parrish, Lacy Ann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook