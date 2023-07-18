Texas DPS competing in ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ contest, voting ends July 31

The American Association of State Troopers is conducting its Tenth Annual “Best Looking Cruiser” contest beginning Monday, July 17.

This contest began as a friendly competition between state agencies and is proving to be a fun and engaging way to allow state community members to support and interact with law enforcement in a positive manner.

People will be allowed to vote in this contest through noon (EST), Monday, July 31, giving residents just two weeks to make their selection.

Vermont State Police entry North Dakota State Police opted for a dramatic entry.

This year’s contest will again be tabulated through the SurveyMonkey website. To cast your vote in the “2023 Best Looking Cruiser Contest” you can access the website link through the AAST Facebook page or click on https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/bestlookingcruiser2023 and look through the state agency photos to find your favorite cruiser.

To cast your vote, scroll through the photos and at the bottom of the page select your favorite cruiser from the drop-down menu. Agency rankings will be posted on the Facebook page daily.

The winner will be presented with the “Best Looking Cruiser Award” and featured on the cover of the AAST’s “America’s Best Looking Trooper Cruisers 2024 Wall Calendar.”

The 2024 calendars will be available for purchase at www.statetroopers.org beginning Oct. 1, 2023. Calendar sales will benefit the American Association of State Troopers Foundation, which provides educational scholarships to dependents of member troopers.

