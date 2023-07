The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 17, 2023:

Adams, James Robert – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member

Escamilla Herrera, Endi – Assault Causing Bodily Injury of a Family Member

Hernandez, Domingo – Driving While Intoxicated (3rd or More)

Limbrick, Jermaine Edward – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member

Morgan, Dustin Lee – Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair

Penton, Forest, Jr. – Parole Violation

