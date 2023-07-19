Lucille Tanner

Lucille Gillen Tanner, “Granny,” went to be healed in heaven with Jesus, her lord and savior, on July 15, 2023. She was a life-long resident of Tarkington Prairie where she married the love of her life on September 20, 1947, and eventually planted roots on their 100-acre homestead where she resided the remainder of her life.

She leaves behind a large family who loves and will miss her dearly. Lucille was a servant of God and shared the gospel to all she knew. She was a long-time member of Macedonia Assembly of God and Simmon’s Bottoms Assembly of God Church where she enjoyed playing guitar and singing on the church’s worship team.

When she wasn’t at church you could find her in her kitchen baking up something sweet like a chocolate sheet cake or her famous home-made yeast dinner rolls. She also enjoyed spending time in her yard tending to her flowers and her seasonal gardens. She loved with her whole heart and all who knew her felt the love she had to give. She was born on August 17, 1930, in Tarkington Prairie, Texas. May she rest well in heaven on the streets paved in gold.

Lucille is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur B. Gillen and Sylvia Emanuel Burks; husband, Willard Tanner; sister, Velma Wilkerson and husband Paul; brothers, JB Gillen and wife Ruth, and Ray Gillen; great-grandson, Anthony Stout.

She is survived by her loving children, Willard “Dubby” Tanner and wife Barbara, Daniel “Buck” Tanner and wife Vicki, Donald “Pistol” Tanner and wife Carol, and Judy McAdams and husband Randy.

She leaves behind her grandchildren, Stacy Stout, Trent Tanner, Dana Dugat, Trisha Roberts, Keith Tanner, Toby Tanner, Shana Tanner Allison, Wendy Owens, Lacy Rowan, and Hanah Melancon and their spouses, great-grandchildren Derek Stout, Kerri Chapman, Marissa White, Colton Tanner, Jeremy Miller, Evan Miller, Cooper Tanner, Olivia Tanner, Harper Tanner, Jack Tanner, Sam Tanner, Lucy Tanner, Mila Owens, Casey Owens, Zane Rowan, Jet Rowan, Sydney Rowan, among many beloved great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.

