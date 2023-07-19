Sarah Dianne Brown Rombs

Dianne Brown Rombs, a cherished member of the Dayton community, passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the age of 68. Born on January 2, 1955, in Baytown, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Able Brown and Dorothy Orr Brown. Dianne spent her early years in Baytown and graduated from Ross S. Sterling High School in 1971. She eventually settled in Dayton, where she resided for most of her life.

Dianne dedicated her professional career to public service as a City Secretary for the City of Hardin until her retirement. Her commitment to her work and her community was evident in the diligence and care she displayed throughout her career.

Outside of her professional life, Dianne found joy in the simple pleasures of collecting sea shells and tending to her garden. These hobbies allowed her to connect with nature and find solace in the beauty of the world around her. Her love for the outdoors and her appreciation for the little wonders in life brought her peace and contentment.

Dianne was preceded in death by her loving parents, Able and Dorothy Brown, as well as her beloved son, Randy Dale Rombs. She is survived by her bonus son, Johnathan Lovell, his wife Brittany, and their children Randy and Madison. Dianne also leaves behind numerous cousins and other relatives who will fondly remember her kindness, generosity, and warm spirit.

In addition to her immediate family, Dianne is also survived by her beloved dog, Zoey, who provided her with unwavering companionship and unconditional love. She found comfort and solace in Zoey’s presence, and they shared a special bond that brought her great happiness.

A graveside service to honor Dianne’s life will be held on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. The service will take place at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton, with Rev. Ronnie Webb officiating the ceremony. The dedicated staff of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, located at 1304 N. Cleveland, Dayton, Texas 77535, can provide further information.

