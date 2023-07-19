Gary Edmund Rich, Sr., 82, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on July 15, 2023, in Beaumont, Texas. He was born on March 7, 1941, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Melvin Rich and Ila Lyle Rich. Gary was a beloved resident of Dayton since 1972 and had previously lived in Pasadena, Texas. He dedicated his career as a salesman for Frito Lay, where he made lasting connections with colleagues and customers alike.

Outside of his professional life, Gary had a passion for old cars and found solace in the tranquility of fishing. He would often spend his leisure time casting his line and enjoying the peacefulness of the water. Gary, affectionately known as “Grandpa” to those closest to him, was a loving and devoted family man.

Gary is survived by his sister, Margaret Holland, his son, Gary Rich Jr., and his wife, Tanya. His daughter, Tina Votaw, and her husband, Richard, also mourn his loss. Gary will be deeply missed by his grandchildren, Keith, Nikke, Jacob, Jessica, Hannah, and Katie, as well as his 14 great-grandchildren. He leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and cherished friends who will forever carry his memory in their hearts.

Gary was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Odilia “Grandma” Rich, his parents, Melvin and Ila Rich, and his brothers, Duane and Craig. Their spirits will surely be reunited in eternal peace.

A private family visitation will be held to honor and pay tribute to Gary’s life, followed by his interment at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

