Oliver “Pete” Gene Merrell, a beloved father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, great great-grandfather, and friend, passed away on July 16, 2023, at the age of 88. He was born on December 11, 1934, in Houston, Texas.

Pete was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mabell Merrell, his loving wife Pauline Merrell, his sisters Ann Goins and JoAnn Ott, his brothers William C. Merrell, and his grandchildren Sarah Gaskins and Brandy Merrell, as well as his great-grandchild Jacob Wixted.

Pete is survived by his daughters Diana Merrell and Mary Cohn, his sons William Merrell and Richard Merrell, his sisters Betty Turner and Cynthia Whitley, his brother Lynn “Jack” Merrell, his grandchildren Jan-ee Merrell, Christopher Merrell, Ruby Merrell, and Iain Bingham, his great-grandchildren Caleb Merrell and Maya Wixted, and his great great-grandchildren Oliver Merrell, Aria Merrell, and Anastasia Merrell.

Pete proudly served his country in the United States Air Force for 21 years, 5 months, and 15 days. He was a dedicated serviceman, showing his commitment and loyalty to his country. Pete was also a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and the American Legion, further demonstrating his dedication to his fellow veterans.

Throughout his life, Pete excelled as a power plant operator in the military being sent temporary duty to other facilities for his expertise. He worked for numerous local businesses over the years as a mechanic, leaving a lasting impression on his colleagues and customers. Pete’s expertise and hard work were greatly appreciated by those who knew him.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Pete will be remembered as a loving and caring family man. He cherished his role as a father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, great great-grandfather, and friend. His warm-hearted nature and friendly demeanor touched the lives of many. Pete’s legacy will be carried on by his family and all those who were fortunate enough to know him.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

