Martha Lee Jolly, a loving mother, dedicated community member, and passionate animal advocate, passed away on July 16, 2023, in Conroe, Texas, at the age of 74. She leaves behind a legacy of compassion, kindness, and cherished memories.

Martha was born on October 17, 1948, to Raymond Waldrop and Frances Dillon Waldrop. Raised in Liberty, Texas, she attended Liberty High School and later pursued her education at Lee College. Martha’s caring nature led her to become a certified nurse assistant, where she selflessly cared for others. Additionally, she dedicated her time as a hospice volunteer, providing comfort and support to those in need during their final moments.

Deeply rooted in her faith, Martha was an active member of the Whispering Meadows Baptist Church in Dayton, Texas. She found solace and strength in her spiritual community. Martha had a creative spirit and enjoyed working with ceramics during her younger years, a hobby that brought her joy and allowed her to express her artistic talents.

Martha’s passion for animals shone brightly throughout her life. She played a significant role in the Basenji Rescue and Transport, advocating for the well-being and rescue of these precious creatures. Her heart overflowed with love for animals, especially her cats, and her dedication to their rescue and care left a lasting impact.

Family held a special place in Martha’s heart, and she treasured every moment spent with her loved ones. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought immense joy into her life, and their time together created cherished memories that will forever be remembered.

Martha was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband, Lester Jolly, who had been her high school sweetheart. She leaves behind a loving family, including her daughters, Janie Baxter and husband Cleve, Jeanie Adams Litton and husband Jim, and Amy Adams Nash and husband Stephen. Her sisters, Jane Mussey and husband Bruce, and Rae Smathers, and her brother, Lee Waldrop, also mourn her passing. Martha’s grandchildren, James Litton, Caleb Adams, Jordan Ranges, Cassie Sutch, Tyler Ranges, Hannah Sutch, and Haley Sutch, as well as her great-grandchildren, Lola Grace, Saylor Faye, Evan Ryan, Aiden Chance, and numerous family members and friends, join in remembering her with love and gratitude.

Pallbearers for Martha’s final journey will be Cleve Baxter, Jim Litton, Stephen Nash, Caleb Adams, James Litton, and Matt Baker. To honor her life, a visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Pace Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton, followed by a service at the same location at 2:00 p.m. Martha’s final resting place will be at Fairlawn Memorial Park in Liberty, Texas.

