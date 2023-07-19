On Monday, July 11, God granted Iris Faye Miller the request closest to her heart by taking her to her eternal home with Him after years of pain from polio and kidney disease. Iris was born September 1, 1949, along with her twin sister Eva Raye Miller in Liberty, Texas.

Just as Iris was beginning to walk, polio struck her, leaving her with an inability to be mobile. She spent her early years in hospitals and polio research center. School became a lifeline for her, pouring herself into study and making friends. She attended elementary school in Hull, junior high school in Hardin and returned to high school on Hull-Daisetta where she graduated. For a short time, she attended Lamar University to study Math. Iris was an avid sports fan.

In high school, she was awarded a trophy for her school spirit. She remained interested in sports, cheering on her Houston teams. Music held an interest for her even as a little girl. She spent her time learning lyrics, teaching them to her sisters so they could sing as a trio. She took piano lessons and entertained herself playing until she lost that ability.

After school, her interest turned to the Eastern Star Organization. She joined her father and mother traveling to many fun filled events. Iris was a lady of great faith. Her early years were spent at Hull First Baptist. In her later years, she loved teaching Sunday School at Daisetta First Baptist. At the time of her passing, she was a member of Hardin Baptist.

Iris is preceded in death by her parents Edgar and Margie (Youngblood) Miller and her twin sister Eva Raye Miller.

She leaves behind a sister, Patricia Long and her husband Bill of Hull, along with cousins, nieces and nephews, friends and neighbors who will miss her.

A graveside service will be held at 10am on Monday, July 24, 2023, at Guedry Cemetery, Batson, Texas.

Services are under the care of Allison Funeral Service. Online condolences can be made at http://www.allisonfuneralservice.com.

