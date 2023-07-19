Amy Lynn Corsello, 44, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away unexpectedly, on Friday, July 14, 2023, at her residence. She was born on July 14, 1979, in Berrien Springs, Michigan, to Sharon Lee Corsello and Jeffrey Brian Romhilt. After moving to Texas at a young age, Amy attended Hardin High School, making this area her home.

Amy pursued many interests, some of which included spending time with her precious grandson Killian. She also enjoyed collecting makeup, coloring, and going to various thrift stores. Amy loved sitting down with friends and family to watch a good horror movie. She had a sense of humor that could light up the room and was a social butterfly by nature. Amy found pleasure in caring for others and could be found sharing her time to those in need. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Amy was preceded in death by her sister Tabitha Travis. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory her parents; her sons Dolen Daic and wife Megan of Corrigan, Kalob Beaman of Livingston, McKall Tanner of Daisetta; her only grandson Killian Daic of Corrigan; her brothers Sam Azzalini and wife Marion of Sparta and Jeffrey Travis and wife Alura of Watervilit, Michigan; her sister Kathy Dwyer and husband Thomas of Cartwright, Oklahoma; her numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Arrangements are under the care of Allison Funeral Service. Online condolences and memories can be made at http://www.allisonfuneralservice.com

