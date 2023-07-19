Monica Suzanne McKeown, 70, of Hankamer, Texas, passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Mont Belvieu, Texas. She was born on August 26, 1952, in Houston, to the late Carlos Dale and Marie Louise Surgi Speck. Monica graduated from Marian High School in Houston, in 1970. She graduated from Sam Houston State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. She was an educator for over thirty years with Sheldon ISD.

Monica pursued many interests, some of which included going to the casino, reading, doing sudoku and crossword puzzles, and keeping current with politics. She found her greatest joy came from spending time with her family. Monica loved more than anything being a grandmother to her grandchildren. She was an avid collector of all things and loved thrift shopping. Finding a good bargain was the highlight of her day. Monica was a true saint; she lived her life to help others through not only her teachings, but also her community service work. She was always very patient and never quick to anger, this is what her students and family loved most about her. Monica was a wonderful wife, mother, aunt, teacher, and friend. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Monica was preceded in death by her parents; her brother Dale Speck; her sister-in-law Margaret Speck; her mother and father-in-law Lucille and Doyle McKeown Sr.; and her brother-in-law Doyle McKeown, Jr. She leaves behind her beloved husband of fifty-one years Jess McKeown; her children Jessica Watkins and husband Nathan of Mont Belvieu, and Josh McKeown and wife Heather of Seabrook; her grandchildren Hadley and Harlow Watkins of Mont Belvieu, Jacee McKeown, Nolan Smith, Madyson Smith, Hudson Smith, Preston Smith, and Boston Smith all of Seabrook; her siblings Alice Eeds of Lockhart, Celeste Macdonell and husband Greg of Conroe, David Speck of Portland, Oregon, Paul Speck and wife Mary Ann of St. Louis, Missouri; her brother-in-law Thomas McKeown and wife Janice of Silsbee; her numerous nieces, and nephews along with a host of other loving relatives and friends.

