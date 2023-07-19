Cynthia Reed

Cynthia Reed of Shepherd, Texas, passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at the age of 56. She was born on Saturday, September 3, 1966, in Houston, Texas, to Charles Reed and Merdie Pierce Reed, both of whom have preceded her in death.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband Timothy Bradley, two sons Corey D. Reed and Benjamin (Mickey) Dabbs; three brothers Pat Reed, Charles Reed, and Scott Reed; three sisters Renea Reed, Jamie Collins, and Shannan Collins; four grandchildren Aryln Dabbs, Lillian Dabbs, Anna Lynn Dabbs, and Brenden Reed; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

A graveside service will be held at Dry Creek Cemetery on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 9:00AM. All services are being handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home. 

