Charles Ray Jackson was born in Liberty, Texas, on Sept. 18, 1960, to Annie Mae Jackson and Curtis Johnson. He passed away July 13, 2023, at his home in Dayton, Texas. He was 62 years old.

Most people in his life knew him as Lucky and he was a lifetime fan of the Dallas Cowboys.

Lucky is survived by his daughter Chitquita Jackson and Grandson Andrew Grayson of Cleburne, Texas; His brother Vincent O’Neal Lee and his wife Rochelle of Katy, Texas; His Partner Miss Judy Cook; His Aunt Amelia Jackson of Beaumont, Texas and Aunt Dorothy McGinnis of Houston, Texas and numerous other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother James Anthony Lee in 2013 and his Mother Annie Mae Lee in 2002.

Lucky made an impact on all those that met him. He made a difference to all who knew him. He will be remembered by all who loved him.

To some he was Brother, to others Daddy or Papa, others Unc, whatever he was to you keep him there. The OG of Waco St.

May be gone—

But never forgotten.

