Heatwave prompts burn ban for Liberty County

As scorching temperatures sweep across Southeast Texas, bringing along the threat of wildfires, Liberty County officials are imposing a burn ban that will be in effect until the area receives rain and the threat has lessened. The burn ban, signed by County Judge Jay Knight and after consultation with Fire Marshal Bill Hergemueller and local fire chiefs, went into effect at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

The burn ban will remain in effect for 60 days or until county officials determine that the risk has lessened. However, with no rain in the forecast for the next week and a half, the burn ban may be prolonged.

The signed order states that it does not prohibit outdoor activities such as:

related to public health and safety that are authorized by the Texas Natural Resources Commission for firefighter training; public utility, natural gas pipeline or mining operations; or planting and harvesting of agriculture crops; or burns that are conducted by a prescribed burn manager certified under Section 153.048, Natural Resources Code, and meet the standards of Section 153.047 Natural Resources Code.

Anyone in violation of the order could be charged with a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine not to exceed $500.

In establishing a burn ban, Liberty County officials rely on the drought index numbers provided through the Keetch-Byram Drought Index.

“The drought index is based on a daily water balance, where a drought factor is balanced with precipitation and soil moisture (assumed to have a maximum storage capacity of 8-inches) and is expressed in hundredths of an inch of soil moisture depletion,” according to the Texas Weather Connection of Texas A&M Forest Service.

The drought index ranges from 0 to 800. The higher the number, the higher the fire risk. Currently most of Liberty County is reflecting a drought index of 600-800, meaning that the risk is substantial.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

