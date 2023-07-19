Texas Rangers seeking public assistance in solving 1988 murder

“Company A” Texas Rangers is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect involved in a 1988 cold case murder in Southeast Texas.

On July 28, 1988, 26-year-old Caroline Susan Bolen was found deceased by a friend at her home in Silsbee, located in Hardin County.

Following her murder, an extensive investigation was immediately initiated and conducted by the Silsbee Police Department and Texas Rangers, but no viable leads have been developed since. 

The Texas Rangers Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program and Silsbee Police Department’s Special Assignments Unit reopened the case in 2019 and now are seeking the public’s assistance with this investigation. 

Any information can be submitted to the Silsbee Police Department SAU Investigator Justin Holt at 409-385-3714, Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip to https://www.dps.texas.gov/coldCase/Home/Details/301 Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program. All tips are anonymous.

