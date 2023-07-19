Victim identified in fatal hit-and-run on SH 146 in Dayton

Two days after the body of a deceased man was found along the southbound shoulder of SH 146 south of Dayton, authorities have now identified the victim of the fatal hit-and-run accident as William Thomas Wegner, 41, of Dayton.

Wegner’s body was spotted by a passing motorist on Monday afternoon, lying in a roadside ditch. From the advanced state of decomposition, authorities believed he had been lying on the ground for at least a couple of days, though an autopsy was ordered to determine the exact time of death.

According to Capt. David Meyers, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, investigators have been diligently working the case since the body was found on Monday and they now have leads on the victim and driver believed to have caused Wegner’s death.

On Wednesday evening, Meyers told Bluebonnet News that investigators are currently in the process of taking the suspect into custody and impounding the vehicle. The suspected driver is also from the Dayton area.

Meyers said one of the explanations he has heard for Wegner riding his bike along the highway at the time he was killed is that he was on his way to pick up bottled water.

An update to this article will be posted as soon as new information becomes available.

