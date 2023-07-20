Gary Barber, 59, of Montgomery, Texas, passed away on Monday, July 10, 2023. He was born on Saturday, September 14, 1963, in Wichita, Kansas, to Robert Barber and Waltraud Lepper Barber. Gary was preceded in death by his father, Robert Barber.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Anna Barber; mother Waltraud Barber; daughter, Megan Barber; son, Matthew Williams and wife Nicole; brothers, Michael Barber and wife Pam, David Barber and wife Susan, and Jerald Barber; grandchildren, McKenna, Hudson, Jayce, Reagan, Sterling, and Lana; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

All arrangements were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

