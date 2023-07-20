Cleveland’s PWR partners with Rock the World Music School to offer lessons to local students

PWR, based in Cleveland, Texas, is proud to announce the partnership with Rock the World Music School. PWR has been bringing music to venues all over the area, utilizing local talent, and as of November 2022 opened up the PWR Texan Theatre in Cleveland as a live concert venue.

PWR is rapidly gaining a strong foothold in the music industry. Now, with the latest partnership with Rock the World Music, PWR will now be able to expand that foothold into the teaching of individuals who have music in their hearts. From instruments to vocal lessons, they will over it all.

Rock The World Music is a performance-based music school offering lessons in guitar, bass, drums, keys, and vocals. The program is focused on offering high quality music instruction that will prepare students of all ages to perform and learn music in a group setting as well as an individual basis.

Every week, each student will get a 45-minute private lesson, and a 90-minute group lesson with other players of similar age and skill range. The groups will pick songs as a band and work together to learn and perform a set list showcasing their progress to friends and family.

Every three months, a festival style concert will take place giving the students a chance to Rock The World and live out their dream of becoming a Rock Star, or a Pop Idol, or a Country Legend. Individual lessons will be offered as well for anyone more interested in gaining a new skill or furthering a knowledge or talent that already exists.

Brian Rowe has been teaching and performing music based out of the Cleveland, Texas, area for more than 10 years. Performing with numerous bands and artists, he has developed a passion for learning as well as teaching and continues to travel down his own musical path.

Having toured and performed as guitarist, bassist, drummer, or keys player on stages all across Texas, he is fully prepared and equipped to pass on the knowledge that has allowed him to continue growing and learning as a player and as a person. Believing that anyone can learn an instrument, Rock The World Music offers everyone a chance to take that opportunity.

Rock The World shares its location with PWR Studios, allowing us to also offer a full suite of audio and video recording capabilities. The studio is available for top to bottom recording of a full production album, mixing and mastering of existing audio projects, providing musicians to record and perform tracks, or to use as a rehearsal space up to including band mentorship programs.

The studio will also be available for students who wish to hear themselves playing or singing on a professionally recorded track.

Rock the World Music School accepts sponsorships to help students who cannot afford music lessons. Any individual or business wishing to sponsor students or musical instruments should contact Flora or Brian at the numbers listed below.

Contact Flora at 832-480-5123 or flora@pwrpromotions.com, or Brian at 734-673-0464 for pricing, scheduling and registration.

