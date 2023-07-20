The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 18, 2023:

Argueta, Jose Santana, Jr – Damage/Destroy Critical Infrastructure

Chapman, Walter Joseph, Jr – Destroy/Interfere/Sabotage Utility Facility/Equipment

Fregia, Christopher Wayne – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlicensed Carrying of a Weapon

Garcia, Fernando – Damage/Destroy Critical Infrastructure

Gonzales, Miriam – Damage/Destroy Critical Infrastructure

Nares, Maria Delosangeles – Damage/Destroy Critical Infrastructure

Santos, Ximena – Damage/Destroy Critical Infrastructure

Selena, Nicole Soliz – Evading Arrest Detention with Vehicle

Simmons, Robert Delma, III – Theft Property Grave/Human Corpse/Military Marker

