The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 18, 2023:

  • Argueta, Jose Santana, Jr – Damage/Destroy Critical Infrastructure
  • Chapman, Walter Joseph, Jr – Destroy/Interfere/Sabotage Utility Facility/Equipment
  • Fregia, Christopher Wayne – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlicensed Carrying of a Weapon
  • Garcia, Fernando – Damage/Destroy Critical Infrastructure
  • Gonzales, Miriam – Damage/Destroy Critical Infrastructure
  • Nares, Maria Delosangeles – Damage/Destroy Critical Infrastructure
  • Santos, Ximena – Damage/Destroy Critical Infrastructure
  • Selena, Nicole Soliz – Evading Arrest Detention with Vehicle
  • Simmons, Robert Delma, III – Theft Property Grave/Human Corpse/Military Marker
Argueta, Jose Santana, Jr
Chapman, Walter Joseph, Jr
Fregia, Christopher Wayne
Garcia, Fernando
Gonzales, Miriam
Nares, Maria Delosangeles
Santos, Ximena
Selena, Nicole Soliz
Simmons, Robert Delma, III

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.