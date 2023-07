The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 19, 2023:

Dunn, Jamie Lynn – Driving While Intoxicated with Child Under 15 Years Old

Reinhart, Kim Danette – Driving While Intoxicated (2nd)

Santibanez-Garduno, Rene Junior – Assault of a Family/Household Member with Previous Conviction

Weaver, Colby Wayne – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

