Liberty County Sheriff responds to viral image of injured inmate

A photo of a Liberty County Jail inmate went viral on social media on Thursday, alleging that the inmate was being denied medical care after an assault in the jail three weeks ago.

The social media post alleges that the injury became infected and “other inmates can smell it and he has been spitting up blood and puss (sic) for the last week according to a loved one.”

Sheriff Bobby Rader told Bluebonnet News on Friday that the source of this social media post is reporting false information. He says his office has received many calls of concern about the inmate and accusing the sheriff’s office and jail of medical neglect. Rader said that allegations of abuse and neglect are patently false.

“A complaint was filed with the Texas Commission on Jail Standards. LCSO has filed a response to that complaint. The complaint was not made by the inmate,” he said.

According to sources close to the story, the complaint was filed by a representative of the New Black Panthers.

“On July 4, 2023, about 22:31 (10:31 p.m.), a fight was reported in one of the dorms. When the officer responded, the inmate in question advised that he fell. On July 5, 2023, at 12:35 p.m., the inmate was seen by in-house medical staff and taken to the hospital. When the inmate was being treated at the hospital, he advised that staff that he was ‘playing around’ and fell. He stated that he hit his head on a metal table,” Rader said.

Since the injury, the inmate has been receiving antibiotics, has seen a doctor and a follow-up appointment has been scheduled, according to the sheriff.

“As of yesterday (Thursday), the inmate has notified the medical department that he has been spitting pus and blood. Per my request, the medical department is checking on that complaint,” Rader said.

On Friday morning, the inmate was seen again by medical staff within the jail.

“There was no blood or pus detected. It’s all under control. He swallowed his medication without problem. He was directly questioned by medical staff if he was spitting up blood or pus, and he indicated that he is not,” Rader said.

