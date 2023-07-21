Medical Minute: 5 signs that it’s time for men to talk to doc

By Dr. Samantha Malave, Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital

Hey guys, can we get real for a minute? I know checking in on your health isn’t always the first thing on your long to-do list. Guys, you are strong and resilient, but those annoying aches and pains you’re ignoring could be much more than normal aging, so it’s important to see your doctor regularly.

According to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 13 percent of men over age 18 are in poor health and only about 28 percent meet physical activity guidelines. To make things worse, about one-third of men don’t even have a primary care doctor. That’s a recipe for sickness.

“Do not put yourself behind, when you work together with your doctor, we can spot any health problems before they become serious and keep you in top shape for everything you love to do,” said Dr. Samantha Malave, a family medicine physician at Houston Methodist Primary Care Group at Baytown.

In the meantime, here are a few warning signs every man should take seriously.

SKIN CHANGES: SKIN CANCER

White men older than age 50 are more than twice as likely as women to develop and die from skin cancer, yet when surveyed men admit to not wearing sunscreen or knowing cancer warning signs.

Look out for subtle skin changes, such as new growths, spots, bumps or patches. Take note of slow-to-heal sores or cuts and remember the ABCDE guide:

■ Asymmetry: One part of the mole is shaped differently than the rest.

■ Border: Edges of the mole are irregular or blurred.

■ Color: Take note of moles that are more than one color.

■ Diameter: Is it larger than a pencil eraser?

■ Evolving: Note changes in shape, size or color

“During your annual check-up, explain to your doctor any mole or skin spot that worries you. We can examine the area and see if you need further testing,” said Malave.

BACK NUMBNESS, TINGLING: STENOSIS, HERNIATED DISK

If it feels like your back is trying to tell you something, pay attention. If you experience tingling or numbness, this nerve superhighway could be on the way to herniated disks or spinal stenosis, which share symptoms.

The rubbery disks between the bones of your spine can give out over time, spilling their jelly-like center and irritating nearby nerves. This herniation can also cause ongoing pain along the sciatic nerve, which runs from the lower back down the leg.

Spinal stenosis is when the open spaces in the spine get narrower, putting pressure on the nerves and spinal cord. “The result can be numbness in the neck, back and arms as well as problems with bladder and bowel function,” explained Malave.

LEG PAIN, POPPING, OR SNAPPING: ACHILLES TENDON RUPTURE

The cord connecting your calf muscle to your heel at the back of your leg is called the Achilles tendon. It can tear or stretch too far, usually during sports involving pivoting, jumping and sudden acceleration.

“See a doctor if you feel a sudden pain in your lower leg or hear a pop or snap. Treatment, which could involve surgery, is required,” said Malave.

SHORTNESS OF BREATH: HEART ATTACK

A heart attack doesn’t always feel like a sudden, intense pain in your chest, so it’s important to know other signals. Sometimes a heart attack can feel like pneumonia, asthma or fatigue. Shortness of breath may be your only sign to call 911 and get lifesaving treatment in time.

Men are at a greater risk for heart attack than women, and at earlier ages. “Be especially aware of these symptoms if you smoke, are physically inactive or overweight, or if you have high cholesterol, high blood pressure or diabetes,” said Malave. “All these things increase your risk of a heart attack.”

URINE CHANGES: PROSTATE PROBLEMS, CANCER

Guys, if you’ve been rushing off to urinate more frequently or urgently or have trouble emptying your bladder, your prostate gland could be the reason and it isn’t always cancer.

Conditions sometimes share symptoms, so having an enlarged prostate doesn’t mean you have cancer or are more likely to get cancer. The most common culprit is benign prostate hyperplasia, in which abnormal cell growth causes the enlarged gland to press against the bladder and urethra.

“Don’t wait — troubling symptoms like bloody urine, pain when urinating, or inability to urinate should send you to the doctor immediately so we can get you checked out,” said Malave.

Need a primary care physician? Visit houstonmethodist.org/pcg/east or call 713-441-7965 to make an appointment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

