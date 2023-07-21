Tarkington youths get star treatment as they head to World Series

The Tarkington All-Stars 6U team advanced to the Dixie Youth World Series in Center, Texas, and will be playing in games July 19-23. On Wednesday, as they made their way out of Liberty County en route to the World Series, they were treated to a procession led by local law enforcement agencies.

Once they arrived in Cleveland, they stopped at the Brookshire Brothers parking lot in Cleveland to pray for the safety of all players and family members attending the games.

The team first came together for practice on May 13, 2023, followed by many practices, scrimmages and warm-up tournaments. On June 12, they brought home the District championship, winning five out of the six games and beating the team from Anahuac.

Timothy Magee shows off his son Reed’s game-ready haircut.

The Tarkington youths then swept the Regional tournament in Center, Texas, winning all five games and earning another golden ring. From there, it was on to the State Championship in Longview, Texas, where the Horns would once again go undefeated.

Results of the World Series game will be posted on Bluebonnet News’ Facebook page as soon as they become available.

The Tarkington All-Stars 6U team was led into Cleveland from Tarkington by local law enforcement personnel. The team is playing in the World Series in Center, Texas, this weekend.

The Tarkington All-Stars 6U team’s players, parents and coaches, along with local law enforcement and well-wishers, took time to pray for a safe journey to the World Series in Center, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

