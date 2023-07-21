LCSO: Child recovering in hospital after being run over by truck in Dayton

A 1-year-old female toddler, riding in the back of a pickup truck with other siblings reportedly fell out and was run over by the pickup truck around 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at a home on CR 4268 in Dayton.

According to Capt. David Meyers, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, the baby girl is in serious but stable condition at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

“When our investigators left the hospital, the baby was expected to make a full recovery,” Meyers said.

The incident appears to have been a near-tragic accident at this time. The child was riding in the back of the pickup with two older siblings when she fell out while the vehicle was being moved across the property by the mom’s boyfriend, Meyers said.

“The mother’s boyfriend immediately transported the child to Patients ER in Mont Belvieu. As a result of the child’s numerous injuries, Patients ER made the decision to airlift her to Texas Children’s Hospital in downtown Houston,” Meyers said. “On Thursday morning, our investigators were made aware of the incident and two investigators went to the hospital to check on the baby and speak to the mother and boyfriend.”

Meyers said the boyfriend’s account of the incident has not changed from the time he brought the child to the hospital in Mont Belvieu. Forensic interviews have been set up for the two older children – ages 5 and 6 – at Bridgehaven Children’s Advocacy Center in Dayton.

“Based on all the information we have at the time, the lead investigator plans to complete his report with all the findings of the case and then turn the case over to the Liberty County District Attorney’s Office to see if charges are warranted,” Meyers said. “On behalf of the sheriff’s office, investigators, command staff and Sheriff Bobby Rader, we wish the child a speedy recovery.”

