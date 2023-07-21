Dayton woman charged with fatal hit-and-run

A 37-year-old Dayton woman, Maricela Tinajera, has been charged in connection to a fatal hit-and-run accident on SH 146 south of Dayton that claimed the life of 41-year-old William Thomas Wegner, also of Dayton. Authorities say Tinajera, who works in a healthcare occupation in the Baytown area, was arrested around 4:30 p.m. Friday at her place of employment.

Tinajera is charged with Failure to Stop and Render Aid in Accident Involving Death, a second-degree felony, punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000. More charges could be filed against Tinajera once the case is handed over to the District Attorney’s Office, said Liberty County Sheriff’s Capt. David Meyers.

Tinajera’s arrest came after Meyers received a tip from a concerned citizen on Wednesday morning. The tipster reportedly told Meyers they saw the hit-and-run accident reported on Bluebonnet News and wanted to share concerns about a vehicle they saw on FM 1413 in Dayton.

“The tipster was in his yard on Tuesday night and observed a silver Dodge pickup truck going past his house and pulling into a driveway. The pickup had heavy front right damage, was missing a headlight and had damage to the front right quarter-panel,” Meyers said. “He contacted our agency and wanted to make us aware of it just in case it turned out to be the vehicle involved in the fatal hit-and-run. He just wanted to give us information.”

Meyers said investigators were immediately dispatched to the property where the truck was last seen, but the vehicle was not at that location. Investigators staked out the area, watching the home and nearby roads, all the way to the Fuel Max store on SH 146 at FM 1413. At approximately 6 p.m., investigators observed the silver Dodge pickup heading toward the residence and pulling into the driveway, Meyers said.

“The vehicle had the damage that the tipster had described,” he added. “Upon approaching the driver, investigators identified the driver and asked questions about the damage to the vehicle. Ms. Tinajera stated that on Friday night, while on her way home from work, she hit a guardrail on FM 1413 at US 99. Investigators went with her to that area and found no evidence of the vehicle having struck the guardrail.”

Believing the vehicle to possibly be involved in the fatal hit-and-run accident, the sheriff’s office seized the vehicle and then obtained a search warrant the following day to examine the vehicle for evidence.

“It was determined during that search that the mirror obtained at the scene, as well as the headlight, belonged to the vehicle. During the process, we were able to swab the vehicle for the victim’s DNA. We had one area where there was potentially blood from our victim,” Meyers said. “After completion the search of the vehicle, there was sufficient evidence to charge Ms. Tinajero with the hit-and-run.”

Meyers said that Tinajero was also determined to be in that area at approximately 10 p.m. Friday night, when it is believe the accident took place. Surveillance video from a nearby store showed her vehicle prior to the crash.

Meyers expressed a sense of relief in having some resolution in the case for the victim and his loved ones.

“On behalf of the sheriff’s office, I want to thank the tipster for taking the time to call and make us aware of this. We encourage anyone who feels they have information on a case to call us,” Meyers said.

To reach the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, call 936-336-4500.

A mugshot and bond information for Tinajera will be added to this article as soon as possible.

