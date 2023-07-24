James “Jim” Fagan McGahey, 81, of Dayton, Texas, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 20, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones. Born on August 15, 1941, in Tyler, Texas, he was the beloved son of the late T.N. McGahey and Winsor Platt McGahey.

Jim lived a fulfilling life in Dayton for the past 33 years, where he made lasting memories with his family and friends. He served as a dedicated maintenance operator with Liberty County, retiring after years of hard work and service to his community.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Jim’s true joy in life came from the simple pleasures. He was a man of the land, finding solace and happiness in the cowboy lifestyle and the love of ranching. Nothing brought him greater satisfaction than spending time with his family, creating cherished moments that will forever be treasured.

Jim found love and companionship in Joyce McGahey, and they were blessed with nearly two years of marriage, sharing a bond that enriched their lives immeasurably. Alongside his devoted wife, Jim is survived by his loving brother, Donald McGahey, and his wife, Cathy; step-daughter, Mitzi Quellhorst, and husband Tom; step-son, Don Flowers, and wife, Sheri. Additionally, he leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends, all of whom were touched by his kindness and warm-hearted spirit.

To pay respects and bid farewell, the family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Pace Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. A heartfelt service, led by Reverend Darrell Brown, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the funeral home, followed by a private family burial.

As we remember Jim’s life, we honor him with the title of honorary pallbearers, a group of individuals who held a special place in his heart: Mark McGahey, Donnie McGahey, Kyle McGahey, Brandon McGahey, Benji McGahey, Bill Brown, Junior McGahey, Kenneth Brown, and Bob Brown. These individuals stood by Jim throughout his journey, offering unwavering support and friendship.

James “Jim” Fagan McGahey will be profoundly missed but never forgotten. May his memory live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him, as they find comfort in the cherished moments they shared together. Rest in peace, Jim, knowing that your legacy of love and devotion will forever be remembered.

