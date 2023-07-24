Lee Jefferson “L. J.” Wilson, Jr., 95, of Cleveland, passed away Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Kingwood. He was born June 4, 1928, in Oakhurst to his late parents, Lee Jefferson Wilson, Sr. and Mayme Williamson Wilson.

L. J. had lived in the Cleveland area most of his life, was a retired heavy equipment operator for Local #450 in Houston and after retirement, he began driving trucks. His biggest enjoyments in life were hunting, fishing, listening to Blue Grass gospel music and he began team roping, in his 70’s, with great success. He loved his Church family and playing 42 at the Senior Citizens Center.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Mayme Dell Handly and Mertie Mae Mosley; his beloved wife of 64 years, Joyce Wilson; and brothers, Charles Turner Wilson and Glyn Davis Mosley.

Survivors include his children, Glen Wilson and his wife, Danette, Trisha Francisco and her husband, Dale and Pamela Schmitt. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Lea Wyers, Sarah Fulcher, Lindsey Mitchell, Tracy Mitchell, Michael Ginn, Cody Ginn and Katelyn Ginn; sister, Shirley Mosley Buford; 13 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Pace-Stancil Chapel in Cleveland. A service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in the Pace-Stancil Chapel with Rev. Charles Burton officiating. Burial will follow at Squier Cemetery in Cleveland.

Pallbearers will be Charles Wilson, Roy Wilson, Larry Wilson, Dalton Aills, Trent Ails, Preston Wiese, Kayden Mitchell and Cooper Fulcher.

Following the cemetery service, all are invited, for food and fellowship, to Bethel Family Worship, located at 301 Hickory Street, Cleveland, Texas, 77238.

