Roy Chambless, 78, of Votaw, Texas, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Texas surrounded by family. Roy was born on February 10, 1945, to the late William McKinley and Minnie Viola Richardson in Livingston, Texas.

Roy was a faithful servant to his God. Taking care of his mother after his father passed away many years ago. Roy was a man that would give his shirt off his back to help others. He enjoyed watching western shows, and going fishing with mom, and his brother. Uncle Roy will be greatly missed by all who loved him, especially his nieces, and nephews.

Roy is preceded in death by his parents; brother, James Chambless; sister, Ann Wright and husband John “Little”; nieces, Rebecca Lynn Noack, and Brandy Chambless.

Those left to cherish his memory are his brothers, Guary Chambless and wife Angie of Votaw, Texas, Richard Chambless and wife Beverly of Lovelady, Texas; sisters, Minnie Hazelwood and husband Elmo “Shooter” of Votaw, Texas, Jessie Edge and husband Danny of Grapeland, Texas; numerous nieces, nephews, family members, and a host of friends.

A Service of Remembrance will be held on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 11:00 am at Faith & Family Funeral Chapel with Pastor Anthony Rhodes officiating. Interment to follow at Votaw cemetery in Votaw, Texas. A gathering of family and friends will begin on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, from 10:00 am until service time at Faith & Family Funeral Chapel.

Honoring Roy as pallbearers are Eric Noack, Dwight Noack, Ivan Carr, Charles Jackson, Ernie Hazelwood, and Tillman Edge.

