Betty June Fielder, 86, of Raywood, Texas went to be with her Heavenly Father on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at her residence in Raywood, Texas, surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born on June 17, 1937, to the late Nelson Scott Bean and Beatrice Maureen Clark in China, Texas. Betty leaves behind a legacy of kindness, understanding, and countless cherished memories. She spent her early childhood in Dayton, Texas until her family relocated to Raywood, Texas when she was in junior high school.

She graduated from Hull-Daisetta High School Class of 1956. After High School, she attended the University of Houston and graduated with honors in the education field and taught secondary English in the Houston ISD. She left teaching in the early 1970’s to start her family. This consumed her life and time until the late 1980’s when she returned to Lamar University where she earned her MBA in US and World History along with her certification in elementary education. She returned to teaching and retired from Hardin ISD in the early 2000’s. Betty was raised Southern Baptist, but converted to Roman Catholicism in the 1980’s.

She adhered to the faith up to her final breath when Jesus called her home to be with him. Of the unending list of accomplishments and details that make up the sum of one’s life, I would have to say that Momma’s proudest achievement, aside from being a wife and mother, was her education. She had a brilliant mind, and never ceased to improve upon her education. Her home was filled with thousands of books of all genre’s. I will miss those conversations, as I always felt as though I received the best part of my education talking to my Mom about hers. As I write these bits of memories and events of her good life, I have to take pause in remembrance of our custom. You see, she was always insistent on proof reading my written works. I can help but fell like she’s looking over my shoulder and pointing out my errors. Guess it’s my job now. I love you, Mom. Jesse Fielder.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Marjorie Ann Jurecka.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 60 years, Ronald L. Fielder of Raywood, Texas; sons, Jesse Fielder and wife Monica of Raywood, Texas, Andy Fielder of Carthage, Texas; daughters, Lind Atkinson of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Clarissa Fielder of Raywood, Texas; grandchildren, Jess “Bo” Fielder, Katharine Fielder, Amelia Fielder, Dillon Ferguson, Anthony Fielder, and Autumn Fielder; many loving relatives and a host of friends.

A Service of Remembrance will be held on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 11:00 am at Faith & Family Funeral Chapel with Reverend Hector Marchado officiating. Interment to follow at Moss Hill cemetery in Moss Hill, Texas. A gathering of family and friends will begin on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, from 10:00 am until service time at Faith & Family Funeral Chapel.

Honoring Betty as pallbearers are, Jess Fielder, Dillon Ferguson, and Dicky Johnson Jr.

