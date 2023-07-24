Melinda Jean Burton Andress entered this life on October 9, 1958, to the late Howard Burton Jr. and the late Margie Nell Sexton Bibbs.

She grew up in a military family and attended many different schools around the country and world, but graduated from High School at the Pusan American School in South Korea. She attended Culinary Arts school locally and made a living managing several restaurants and was the executive chef at the Magnolia Ridge Country Club in Liberty Tx. and The Beaumont Country Club in Beaumont, Tx.

The last 15 or so years of her life she spent working several jobs and caring for her father in last 8 years of his life here in Ames, TX. She is known in the family for her love of life, family, celebration, and cooking. She

spent many hours caring and serving others in the community and the local churches. She loved her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and siblings and cared for her father, brooding and watching over him like a mother hen.

She leaves to cherish her memory: three daughters, Damiche Shea Chatlin (Chris), Branden Joy Burton, Shawnika Lequaya Cook; four sons, Marcus Sebastian Burton, Donald Avery Cook Jr., Rev. Eric Ivory Costley and Chaz Stefon Andress; stepfather, Bobby Bibbs; two sisters, Debra Bibbs, Brandie Burton; five brothers, Howard Burton III (Lynn) Kenneth J. Burton (Elaine) Elroy V. Burton (Pauline) Leslie E. Burton, Brian David Burton (Ogonna); 18 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; Kenneth Ray Sterling; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of MELINDA JEAN ANDRESS, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

