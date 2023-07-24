Melba Pratt Donatto was born in St. Martinsville, Louisiana, to Vincent de Paul Pratt and Jeanne Agnes Landry on August 11, 1922. She attended Catholic School in New Iberia, Louisiana, as a teen at St. Edwards. While there, the nuns would ask her to chaperon the children on field trips.

She came to Raywood, Texas, in 1941, to help her Uncle Charlie Pratt at the Pratt Grocery Store while attending Woodson High School.

Melba married the love of her life, Michael Donatto in Raywood, TX and raised 5 girls; Frances, Regina, Martha, Patricia, and Agnes. She attended Prairie View A&M and received her teaching degree and taught at Woodson Elementary in the Headstart Program and Special Education at Hull Daisetta in Daisetta, TX.

Melba was preceded in death by her beloved husband Michael Donatto, loving brother Harold Pratt, oldest granddaughter Concetta Dumas, and her only sister Anna Mae Fonteno.

She leaves behind her 5 daughters and 10 grandchildren, and many great grandchildren.

Melba also known as “Mama Poop” loved working on her land with big farm equipment and grew an enormous garden full of fruits and vegetables. She was very generous to anyone in need, and donated some land to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Raywood, TX for the cemetery.

Melba will be greatly missed. She always said she wanted to go and get the party started for all of us to join.

Her nightly saying to all of us was” say your prayers and thank God for each day”.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 9am, on Friday, July, 2023, with a rosary beginning at 9:30, in the sanctuary of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 3730 FM 160, Raywood, Texas 77582, with a Mass of the Resurrection to follow at 10am at the church, with Fr Donald Eruaga, MSP presiding.

