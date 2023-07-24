Claire Vivian “Sweetie” Shears, 64, of New Waverly, passed away on July 18, 2023, after a short battle with brain cancer.

Viv was born on December 12, 1958, in Santa Ana, California to Clarence Joseph Remore Jr. and Myrna Clarice (Meyers) Remore.

Viv was preceded in death by her brother, Clarence Joseph Remore, III. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband Robert (Bob) Shears; sons Michael Jeremy Remore (Wendy) and Joseph Donald Shears (Anna); daughters, Amber Renee Whited (Brian) and Emmy Rebecca Linton (Jay); grandchildren, Dylan Shears, Cameron Cummings, Abby McKee, Ethan Cummings, Kaitlyn Shears, Melanie Shears, Alyvia Linton, Joseph Shears, Halley Linton & Hayden Linton; sisters, Josie, Susie, Kathy and Lalee; parents, Joe & Pete Remore along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Viv will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Friday, July 21, 2023 from 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M.

Funeral services will also be at Neal Funeral Home on July 21, 2023 at 2 P.M. with Bro. Derral Shelton officiating.

Interment for Viv will immediately follow at Squires Cemetery.

Please consider making a donation in honor of Viv to Dream Dachshunds (dreamdachs.org), an organization she felt strongly about.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Claire Vivian Shears, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

