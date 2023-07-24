Robert Eugene Hogue passed away Thursday, July 20, 2023, at the age of 97 in Livingston, Texas. Robert was born and raised in Coldspring, Texas. He served in the US Navy from 1944-1946. Robert married Marie Thompson in 1947. They spent 75 years together.

Robert and Marie opened a business in Coldspring and served the community for 10 years. After their years of work and farming, they traveled the United States. Robert and Marie raised two sons and two daughters.

They experienced the joy of grandchildren and great grandchildren. Robert was loved by his family and friends. He loved nature and was known for his ranching, hunting and fishing. He will be missed by all who knew him and loved but will forever be in our hearts.



Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Ethel Hogue; and son, Ronnie Hogue.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Marie Hogue; son, Robert Allen Hogue; daughters, Alice Marie Robison and husband Douglas; Anna Martin and husband, Jonathan; sister, Joyce Timmons; grandchildren, Clayton Robison and wife, Jenny, Justin Hogue and wife, Jessica, Forrest Hogue and wife, Elizabeth; great grandchildren, Brantley Martin, Ryder Martin, Keegan Hogue, Kaisley Hogue, Landon Billingsley, and Layton Billingsley; along with numerous loving family members and treasured friends. A graveside service for Robert will be held on Monday, July 24, 2023 at 10:00 am at Evergreen Cemetery.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert “Ident” Eugene Hogue, please visit our floral store.

