The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 21, 2023:

Hill, James Walter, III – Assault Causing Bodily Injury of a Family Member

Jackson, Larry Jr. – Failure to Appear, No Driver’s License, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Medlock, Caleb Douglas – Evading Arrest Detention with Vehicle, Possession of Alcohol by a Minor

Shifflet, Michael Wayne – Property Theft

Tinajero, Maricela – Accident Involving Death

