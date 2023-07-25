Father collapses, dies while exercising at CHS Stadium



A 39-year-old man collapsed and later died while exercising at the Cleveland High School football stadium off of Truman Street.

According to Cleveland Police Chief Darrel Broussard, the man’s 10-year-old son and 13-year-old nephew were walking with him in the parking lot near the front entrance of the stadium when suddenly the young men paced further ahead of the man.

The son looked backed and noticed his father was lying down on the ground and appeared to be in distress. The two young men ran back to find that the father appeared to not be breathing. The son quickly started CPR.

“A passerby called Cleveland PD dispatch reporting a man down on the ground off Truman near the high school football stadium,” said Broussard.

Cleveland PD dispatchers immediately dispatched Cleveland PD patrol officers and the Cleveland FD to the area.

Upon arrival, officers found the man was not breathing and begin assisting with CPR until the FD made scene. The FD took over CPR and attempted other emergency medical life-saving measures.

A Montgomery County EMT unit was dispatched to the scene, and also attempted to revive the man, but was unsuccessful. The man was pronounced dead on the scene by Liberty County Pct. 6 Justice of Peace Ralph Fuller.

Family members showed up at the scene and reported that the man has been suffering from some recent medical conditions.

Judge Fuller ordered an autopsy on the man.

“Although preliminary findings do not reflect any foul play, ” Cleveland Police Department’s CID division will be conducting a further investigation into this incident.

Broussard went on to say, “Our prayers go out to the family of the victim, and more so for the young men who witnessed this sad event.”

The name of the victim will be released at a later date.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

