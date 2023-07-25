Carlton Wheeler Trant, Jr., 81, of Anahuac, Texas, passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at his home in Anahuac, with loving family by his side. He was born on February 13, 1942, in Navasota, Texas to the late Hazel Anita Fuschak and Carlton Wheeler Trant, Sr.

Wheeler attended elementary school in Liberty, Texas and graduated from Anahuac High School, with the class of 1959. He attended Texas A&M University, fulfilling his academic responsibilities there before joining the United States Marine Corp. Wheeler proudly served his country until 1965. Wheeler finished his studies at North Texas State University (UNT) following his military service.

Wheeler worked in the water department for the City of Anahuac for more than ten years. He also owned several small businesses, including residential dirt work, farmland fertilizer services, tree and stump removal services, and septic system services. Most of his career was spent working as a Directional Driller in the oil and gas industry. He officially retired after more than twenty years in the business. Wheeler, as a retiree, also had an active repair service in Anahuac for several years repairing and building clocks. He was always a very handy guy, who was detail-oriented and would never pay anyone to fix anything that he could not fix himself. If there was a way, he was the one to figure it out. Wheeler was a jack-of-all trades, he loved woodworking, building furniture and was even a certified locksmith.

Wheeler pursued many interests, some of which included watching old westerns, cooking on the grill, and gardening. He was an avid fisherman who enjoyed fishing tournaments and being a knowledgeable bass guide. Wheeler was like an old school cowboy, who was a quiet, generous, and loving man with a huge heart and those he loved unconditionally knew it. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Wheeler was preceded in death by his parents; his son Eric Trant; his grandson Dastin; his late wife Diane Trant and his first wife and mother to his sons, Joy Trant; his brother Paul Trant; his nephew Dane Jones; and his stepmother Ester Faye Watson. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his children Nathan Trant of Rockwall, Kristee Hunt of Anahuac, Kymberly Hunt of Anahuac, Pat Williams and wife Jeanine of Meeker, Colorado, David Williams and wife Sandra of Beaumont and Sandra Maxwell and husband Eddie of Buna; his grandchildren Kaden, Bryan and Brandon Hunt, Kaylee Rhame, Cameron Ryals, Connor, Cade and Finn Trant, Catherine Maxwell, Alex Maxwell, Ciera Impson, Chase and Emily Williams and David Williams, Jr.; his great-grandsons Weston Impson, Dane Williams, Benjamin Maxwell, and Matias Sustaita; his great-granddaughters Claire Williams and Claira Impson; his sister Carren Sparks and husband Richard of Wallisville; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 1pm, on Saturday, August 5, 2023, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 1201 S. Main Street in Anahuac. A celebration of Wheeler’s life will follow at 2pm, at the funeral home with Charley Neill officiating the service.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com

