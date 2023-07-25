Michael Lee Rutland, 51, of Livingston, Texas, passed away on Friday, July 21, 2023. He was born on Wednesday, March 29, 1972, in Houston, Texas, to Marvin Hunter Rutland and Lila Joan Wade Rutland, both of whom have preceded him in death.

Michael was also preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Haydon; sister, Gloria Withrow; grandmother, Goldie. Left to cherish his memory is his loving sisters, Melissa Neal and husband John, Martha Nash and husband Delbert, Laura Partain, Sally Wilkerson and husband Steve; daughters, Skylar Lee Rutland and Chloe Grace Debord; numerous nieces and nephews and other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Michael will be held at Neal Funeral Home on July 25, 2023, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. Funeral Services for will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 12:00 pm. Interment to follow at Smith Memorial Park in Willis, Texas.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

