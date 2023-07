The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 22, 2023:

Davis, Devon Jamal – Aggravated Assault of a Date/Family/Household Member

Osorio Rodriguez, Edward – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlicensed Carrying of a Weapon, Possession of a Marijuana

Ryan, Devon Eugene – Criminal Mischief

Simon, Quintae Semere – Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair, Possession of Marijuana, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

