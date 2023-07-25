Janet Blount

Janet Blount, 73, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away on Friday, July 21, 2023. She was born on Wednesday, November 30, 1949, in Dallas, Texas, to Maurice Bierman and Sally Edson Bierman, both of whom have preceded her in death.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, Lane Blount; son, Devin Blount; sisters, Pam Miles (Eldon) and Debra  Finnerman; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.

All arrangements were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home. 

