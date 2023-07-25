Lisa Anglin

Lisa Anglin, 65, of Huffman, Texas, passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023. She was born on Friday, May 9, 1958, in Baytown, Texas, to Johnny Ralph Fannin and Betty Adams Fannin, both of whom have preceded her in death. 

Lisa was also preceded in death by her brother, Jimmy Fannin. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband Charles Anglin; sons, Brian Fannin, Kristofer Anglin and wife Charlotte, and  Johnathan Anglin and wife Monica; daughters, Mary  Dixon and husband, David and Melissa Mauldin and husband, Kenneth; sisters, Pat  Anderson, Cathy Fannin, and Sue Lynn Pierce; grandchildren, Austin, Chelsey, Lisa Dawn, Kasten, Kristofer, Lillian, Christi, Christopher, Serrena, Peyton, Bradley, Bryson, KK, Elizabeth, Kamryn, Garrett, Zachery, Johnathon, Chance, Jared, Victoria, Boyd, and Lukas; great-grandchildren, Dylan, Miyah, Kaiden, Archer and baby boy Anglin; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, July 28, 2023, at 7:00 PM, at Neal Funeral Home. 

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home. 

