The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 23, 2023:

Beggs, Jason Edward – Assault Family/Household Member Impeding Breath/Circulation

Chambers, Joshua Travis – Theft of Service

Rhodes, Landon Mase – Criminal Mischief, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

