Texas Emergency Hospital aces decontamination drill

Emergency Hospital Systems is proud to announce that it has completed the Decontamination Training Program offered by the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council (SETRAC).

This achievement underscores Emergency Hospital System’s dedication to prioritizing the safety and well-being of the communities it serves.

Clinical staff from EHS-Deerbrook, EHS-The Woodlands, EHS-Porter, and Texas Emergency Hospital recently participated in the training at Texas Emergency Hospital in Cleveland, Texas. The training focused on educating attendees about the appropriate procedures for handling and decontaminating hazardous materials and infectious agents, which are essential for ensuring the safety of both patients and healthcare workers during emergencies.

The training was completed in a single day and combined theoretical learning with hands-on experience. During the hands-on exercise session, participants practiced decontaminating an incoming patient – supposedly exposed to a chemical agent- within a limited time frame.

According to Cassie Kavanaugh, Chief Nursing Officer for Emergency Hospital Systems, “Our commitment to quality and excellence in emergency preparedness and response is at the core of EHS’ values. The SETRAC Decontamination Training has provided EHS staff with the expertise to handle hazardous situations safely and efficiently.”

Upon completion of the training, attendees received a certificate of Decontamination Education on Nuclear/Biological/ and Chemical Decontamination.

EHS is grateful to SETRAC for delivering an excellent training program and its dedicated EHS staff for their commitment and excellence.

