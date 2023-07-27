Dayton mourns the loss of a beloved community member, Sonya Weddle Stewart, who peacefully passed away at the age of 83 on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Dayton, Texas. Sonya was born on September 7, 1939, in Bogata, Texas, to her late parents, Morris Weddle and Leona Puckett Weddle.

Sonya’s life was deeply entwined with the Dayton community, having resided there since 1960. Prior to her time in Dayton, she lived in Hitchcock and graduated from Alvin High School. She found great solace and camaraderie as a member of First Baptist Church in Dayton and devoted herself to serving the community through her active involvement in Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts.

Over the course of her working life, Sonya held various roles, leaving an impact on those around her. She was a dedicated secretary, contributing her skills and expertise to Hall Rader and Associates and Jameson Martin Insurance Company. Additionally, Sonya shared her passion for education as a substitute teacher for the Dayton Independent School District.

Sonya’s life was not without its share of challenges, but she faced them with courage and grace. She is preceded in death by her parents, as well as her granddaughter, Amber Henderson, her grandson, Stewart Henderson, her brothers, Morris Lee Weddle and Royce Lynn Weddle, her sister, Ann Gilbreath, and her son-in-law, Jim Crowder.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 64 years, O J Stewart, and their three children: Mary Stewart Crowder, Jeff Stewart and his wife, Laura, and Leslie Stewart Henderson. Sonya’s family was her pride and joy, and she adored her grandchildren: Zach Crowder and his wife, Lisa, Caiti Henderson, Lex Stewart, Cara Stewart, and Megan Crowder. She was also blessed with great-grandchildren Lexcie Longtine, Maizie Henderson, and Lily Crowder. Her warm heart extended beyond her immediate family, and she leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and a large circle of family and friends who will cherish the memories they shared with her.

A special thank you to Heart to Heart Hospice Care for their love and devotion to Mrs. Stewart.

To pay their respects and bid farewell, friends and loved ones are invited to the visitation at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Thursday, July 27, 2023, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. A funeral service to celebrate Sonya’s life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 28, 2023, at First Baptist Church in Dayton, with Reverend Ken Davis officiating. Following the service, Sonya will be laid to rest at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton.

Pallbearers for the service will be Lex Stewart, Zach Crowder, Cameron Crapo, Jimmy Weddle, Michael Weddle, Kenny Smesny, Chuck Smesny, and Michael Waller

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer Foundation. https:/act.alz.org>donate

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

