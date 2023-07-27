Wilma Joyce Wimer, 80, of Kountze, Texas, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, July 24, 2023, at her residence in Kountze, Texas surrounded by her loving family. Wilma was born on January 2, 1943, to the late Edward Lawrence “Joe” Davis and Josie Laird Davis in Kountze, Texas. Wilma was a retired school bus driver/custodian for Kountze ISD. Wilma loved to garden, tend to her fruit trees, mowing, and just being outdoors. She enjoyed sitting out by her fire pit and cooking great meals for her family. She loved to entertain, looking forward to her yearly Fiesta gathering with family and friends. Wilma was a faithful servant to her Lord. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

Wilma is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Max Wimer; brothers, Luther Davis, Shorty Davis, Carlton Davis, Ralph Davis; grandson, Clint Creason, great-grandson, Hunter Creason; sisters-in-law, Lynda Davis, Barbara Davis, and Evelyn Sthram.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Reggie Bullock and wife Jennie of New Hebron, MS; daughters, Vickie Jordan of Kountze, Texas, Van Davis and husband Glenn of Braxton, MS, Tonja Korpi and husband Larry of Canton, Ohio, D.D. Anderson and husband Cody Joe of Warren, Texas, Kenja Vargas and husband David of Brazoria, Texas; brothers, Jerry Davis of Kountze, Texas, John Davis of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; sister, Esta Cain and husband Eldon of La Porte, Texas; grandchildren, Stephen Creason, Keith Davis and wife Bree, Joe Davis and wife Sam, Ana Knight and husband Michael, Russell Parker and wife Cecelia, Brody Parker and wife Shayla, Jessie Foxworth and husband Levi, Chelsea Ponder and husband Shane, Colby Sims and fiancé Hilda, Zachary Royse and wife Gladys; great- grandchildren, Vanessa Creason, Fisher Creason, Azzy Davis, Kodie Davis, Abby Thomas, Owen Davis, Rylynn Davis, Colton Davis, Grayson Davis, Vincent Parker, Brant Parker, Brynlee Parker; many loving relatives and a host of friends.

A Service of Remembrance will be held on Friday, July 28, 2023, 11:00 am at Faith & Family Funeral Chapel with Pastor’s Mike Brown and Ernest Brown officiating. Interment to follow at Hooks cemetery in Kountze, Texas. A gathering of family and friends will begin on Friday, July 28, 2023, from 10:00 am until service time at Faith & Family Funeral Chapel.

Honoring Wilma as pallbearers are Stephen Creason, Joe Davis, Russell Parker, Levi Foxworth, Brody Parker, and Colby Sims. Honorary pallbearers are Glenn Davis, Larry Korpi, Cody Joe Anderson, and David Vargas.

