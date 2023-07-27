Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 25, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 25, 2023:
- Chay, Julio – Assault of a Pregnant Person
- Harmon, Lana Bernice – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana
- Brewer, John Nevil – Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Strang, Christopher Aaron – Traffic Offense Class C
- Beaver, Tyler D – Parole Violation
- Dickerson, Tyler Lawrence – Parole Violation
- Hermes, Sanjorge – Failure to Identify/Giving False or Fictitious Information and Violation of Clean Air Act